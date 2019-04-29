Chris Gayle, your affable Universe Boss, is one of the most entertaining cricketers around. Despite his many limitations, the big Jamaican continues to rule the sport with his power hitting. But on Monday, the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) player failed to make an impression against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 48th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

While fielding, he had some fun time chasing the spider cam overhead in his carefree manner to the amusement of commentators and fans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Then, towards the end of SRH innings, his lack of footwork resulted in four runs. Chasing a thick edge in the 18th over, Gayle effectively scored an 'own goal' by kicking the ball away. Fun watch for fans, but not so enjoyable moment for the legend.

Watch here:

Chasing a big target of 213 runs, Gayle departed in the third over, becoming Khaleel Ahmed's victim. He made four off three.