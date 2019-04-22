Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was at his breathtaking best against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

During his unbeaten 48-ball 84 knock, the 37-year-old hit five fours and seven sixes, including the season's biggest six. Needing 26 runs from six balls, Dhoni started the last over with a four to deep square leg. Then came the monster six, a 111-metre long maximum, over wide long-on. The ball landed on the roof of the stadium.

Here it is:

This is officially the biggest six of the 12th edition of IPL so far. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya's 104 against the same opponents at the same venue. Strangely enough, the third biggest six also came against RCB in Bengaluru, hit by Kolkata Knight Riders opener Chris Lynn -- a 102-metre biggie.

Umesh Yadav conceded 24 runs in that last over but RCB went onto win the match by one run.

In the 2017 season, Dhoni hit a similarly monstrous six off Yuzvendra Chahal at the venue.