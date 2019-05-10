One of the most popular sayings in cricket is 'you don't mess with Dhoni Review System'. And on Friday, during the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), umpire Sundaram Ravi messed with DRS and faced the embarrassment.

After winning the toss, MS Dhoni opted to ball first. In the third over, pacer Deepak Chahar hit Prithvi Shaw on the back foot. But the umpire said 'not-out', only to see Dhoni taking the review. And it returned a positive, as most of the time.

Watch it here:

Delhi, chasing their maiden final appearance, needed a good start from the prodigious opener. But it was not to be.

The winner of the match will play Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final on Sunday. CSK lost to MI in the Qualifier 1.