In a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium, Kieron Pollard had a nasty fall at deep mid-wicket only to get lampooned by Kevin Pietersen.

Chasing a 163-run target, SRH opener Wriddhiman Saha hit the fifth ball of the fourth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, towards deep mid-wicket. Pollard chased the ball but ended up kicking away the ball and he himself carrying over the advertising board.

Former England captain KP, clearly not impressed with the effort, said that "that's what you do when you kick it to the boundary for four. That's exactly what you do. You kick it to the boundary and then you make it as if you are going to have the collision of collisions, to take the focus away for kicking it for four."

Opting to bat first, MI managed to score 162/5 with Quinton de Kock anchoring the innings with a 58-ball 69.