Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni showed another aspect of his brilliance by rightly calling what happened in front of the wicket even as veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh continued to shout for an LBW against Kings XI Punjab (CSK) opener KL Rahul in the penultimate league match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Mohali

Outlook Web Bureau 05 May 2019
CSK captain MS Dhoni was at his best as a leader in their defeat to KXIP
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
The legend of MS Dhoni continues to grow with each passing day. Known for his unrivaled cricketing intelligence, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain on Sunday showed another aspect of his brilliance by calling rightly what happened in front of the wicket even as veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh continued to shout for an LBW.

In the penultimate league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Mohali, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener KL Rahul hit Harbhajan for three fours and a six in the fourth over, then missed the fifth ball while going for a sweep. The ball, at first look, seemed to have hit the front pad and a huge shout for LBW ensued. Harbhajan continued to press the umpire for a decision and urged Dhoni to take the review.

Bu Dhoni cooly enacted that the ball had hit the glove, not the pad. Harbhajan, convinced with the skipper's take, returned to his bowling mark. The over went onto to leak 24 runs though.

Watch it here:

CSK lost the match by six wickets with KXIP chasing a 171-run target with relative ease, set up by Rahul's 19-ball fifty. Despite the defeat, CSK remained at the top of the table and will be in top two irrespective of what happened in the last league match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

