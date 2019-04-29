Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya played one of the greatest counter-attacking innings in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) but failed to save his team from a 34-run defeat against Andre Russell-powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 47th match of the 2019 season.

Put into bat, KKR rode on Russell's 40-ball 80 not out and half-centuries by Shubman Gill (76 off 45) and Chris Lynn (54 off 29) to post 232/2, this season's highest total.

In reply, Hardik was the sole shining light for MI with a swashbuckling 91 off 34 balls (4x6, 6x9), his highest score in this format, as MI managed 198/7 in 20 overs at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Coming into bat at 59/4 in 8.3 overs, the 25-year-old hit the season's fastest fifty, in just 17 balls to keep the three-time champions in the hunt.

The World Cup-bound player stitched a 63-run stand off 30 balls with Keiron Pollard (20) for the fifth wicket and then added another 64 runs in quick time with older brother Krunal (24) before holing out to Russell at wide long-on off Harry Gurney.

During his 34-ball knock, the right-handed batsman hit six fours and nine sixes, replete with his own version of famed helicopter shot.

Relive the knock here, courtesy IPL:



The win helped KKR keep their playoff hopes alive.

For the home team, Russell was the pick of the bowlers returning figures of 2/25. Sunil Narine (2/44) and Harry Gurney (2/37) also picked up two wickets apiece.

This was KKR's first win over MI since April 8, 2015, a result which kept the Rohit Sharma-led side waiting for a place in the playoffs with two games remaining.