During the ninth over of KKR's innings, Rishabh Pant took a giant leap to complete a catch and send Robin Uthappa back. DC restrict Kolkata to 178/7 in their IPL match.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2019
Screengrab: IPL
The heir apparent to legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rishabh Pant is an awesome talent. He can smoke massive sixes and also take stunning catches. Yes, he also has the gib of the gab. But on Friday, it was his acrobatics which won hearts.

During the ninth over of Kolkata’s innings, the youngster took a giant leap to complete a catch and send Robin Uthappa (28) back. Uthappa tried to help Kagiso Rabada's slower yorker on its way behind the wicket but ended up inside the flying Pant's gloves.

Watch it here:

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first as they chase a rare league double against Kolkata.

In their previous meeting, Delhi beat Kolkata on Super Over at Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

or just type initial letters