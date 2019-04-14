Faf du Plessis is one of the best fielders in the world. The South African took four wickets to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 161/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

But the best of four catches was probably the one which dismissed Robin Uthappa in the 11th over. Uthappa went for a mighty heave against Imran Tahir but ended up slicing the ball. Faf sprinted from the deep, and completed the rite by taking a diving catch.

Here's the catch:

Faf thus became the sixth player to take four catches in an IPL match, after Sachin Tendulkar (MI vs KKR, Mumbai in 2008), David Warner (DD vs RR, Delhi in 2010), Jacques Kallis (KKR vs DC, Kolkata in 2011), Rahul Tewatia (DC vs MI, Mumbai in 2019 ) and David Miller (KXIP vs MI, Mumbai in 2019).