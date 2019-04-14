﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, KKR Vs CSK: Sprinting Faf du Plessis Takes A Fantastic Catch To Dismiss Robin Uthappa For A Golden Duck – WATCH

IPL 2019, KKR Vs CSK: Sprinting Faf du Plessis Takes A Fantastic Catch To Dismiss Robin Uthappa For A Golden Duck – WATCH

CSK's Faf du Plessis becomes the sixth player to take four catches in an IPL match

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2019
IPL 2019, KKR Vs CSK: Sprinting Faf du Plessis Takes A Fantastic Catch To Dismiss Robin Uthappa For A Golden Duck – WATCH
Screengrab: IPL
IPL 2019, KKR Vs CSK: Sprinting Faf du Plessis Takes A Fantastic Catch To Dismiss Robin Uthappa For A Golden Duck – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-04-14T18:47:29+0530

Faf du Plessis is one of the best fielders in the world. The South African took four wickets to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 161/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

But the best of four catches was probably the one which dismissed Robin Uthappa in the 11th over. Uthappa went for a mighty heave against Imran Tahir but ended up slicing the ball. Faf sprinted from the deep, and completed the rite by taking a diving catch.

Here's the catch:

Faf thus became the sixth player to take four catches in an IPL match, after Sachin Tendulkar (MI vs KKR, Mumbai in 2008), David Warner (DD vs RR, Delhi in 2010), Jacques Kallis (KKR vs DC, Kolkata in 2011), Rahul Tewatia (DC vs MI, Mumbai in 2019 ) and David Miller (KXIP vs MI, Mumbai in 2019).

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Faf du Plessis Kolkata Cricket - IPL Cricket Cricket Video IPL Video Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Umar Khalid, Swara Bhaskar, Shehla Rashid Unite To Make Kanhaiya Kumar's Lok Sabha Debut A Success
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters