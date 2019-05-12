﻿
MS Dhoni's run-out in the 13th over was dubbed as the turning point of the IPL 2019 final between MI and CSK

Outlook Web Bureau 12 May 2019
2019-05-13T00:05:36+0530

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni got in the most dramatic manner as the defending champions lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Hyderabad on Sunday.

His run-out in the 13th over, bowled by Hardik Pandya, has been dubbed as the turning point of the match. And yes, it was one moment which cricket fans will continue to debate for some time.

Watch it here:

Chasing a modest target of 150-run target, CSK lost the match in the last ball with Lasith Malinga trapping Shardul Thakur in front.

Shane Watson played a valiant knock of 80 off 59 balls, almost replicating the last year's feat.

MI thus became the first team to win the IPL trophy four times, and they have completed a 4-0 over their biggest rivals.

