Opting to bowl in a must-win match, Rajasthan Royals first restricted SunRisers Hyderabad to 160 for eight and then chased down the target with five balls to spare in their final home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2019
Chennai Super Kings have qualified for the playoffs in each of the IPL seasons they have competed in
An all-round Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets to end their home campaign on a winning note in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Jaipur on Saturday.

But the biggest news from the match, or as a result of it, was Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. And they have done it so with two matches remaining in the league round.

The three-time champions thus qualified for the playoffs in each of the 10 IPL seasons they have competed in. And their worst finish was fourth in the second edition in 2009.

Here's how they have performed over the years: 2nd in 2008, semi-finalists in 2009, 1st in 2010 and 2011, 2nd in 2012 and 2013, 3rd in 2014, 2nd in 2015 and 1st in 2018. They served a two-year ban.

Theoretically, RR do have an outside chance to finish in top four, though.

MS Dhoni-led CSK have won eight games from 12 outings and are leading the table with 16 points. By virtue of this win, RR have now moved to the sixth position in the eight-team standings with 10 points from 12 games. Despite the loss, SRH have just managed to hold to their fourth place in the table with 10 points from 11 games.

But to stay in contention for a playoff berth, RR first must win their remaining two away games against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 30 and Delhi Capitals on May 4 and then hope for favourable results from other matches.

Opting to bowl in a must-win match, Rajasthan first restricted Sunrisers to 160 for eight and then chased down the target in 19.1 overs.

Chasing 161, Liam Livingstone (44 off 26) and Ajinkya Rahane (39 off 34) got RR off to a flying start with the former taking the attack to the opposition. Sanju Samson hit the winning runs, a four off the first ball of the last over, bowled by Shakib Al Hasan.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ajinkya Rahane Jaipur Cricket - IPL Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Cricket SunRisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Sports

