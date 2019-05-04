﻿
Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 70 off 43 to help SRH set a 176-run target.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 May 2019
Screengrab: IPL
2019-05-04T22:17:08+0530

Umpiring howlers continued to damage the reputation of Indian Premier League (IPL) as Umesh Yadav became the latest victim match official's oversight during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) match at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Put into bat, SRH got off to the good start but lost momentum as wickets falling at regular intervals. Then came a 28-run final over from Yadav, with SRH captain hitting two sixes and fours off the first four balls.

It was followed by a front foot no-ball which was not. It left both the bowler and captain Virat Kohli furious even as replays showed umpire Nigel Llong's wrong call. A single off the free hit, then Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished off with a four.

Williamson remained unbeaten on 70 off 43 to help SRH set a 176-run target.

