The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 witnessed one strange run-out during the 34th match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi on Thursday.

In a strange period of play, two Mumbai Indian batsmen ended up on the same end of the pitch. This is not a new thing in cricket. But every time it happens, fans are treated with some fun watching.

Relive the moment here:

It happened off the fifth ball of the 10th over, bowled by Axar Patel to Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai batsman played a cut shot to Kagiso Rabada at backward point and started to run for a single only to abort it. In the meanwhile, his partner Quinton de Kock, having already committed to the run, reached the striker's end.

Rabada threw the ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who relayed it back to the bowler to affect the run-out.

The big-hitting Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – and young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar set up a comprehensive 40-run win for MI. Hardik (32 off 15) and Krunal (37 not out off 26) propelled Mumbai to 168 for five after the team lost its way in the middle overs.

Chasing 169, Delhi squandered a solid platform of 48 for no loss in six overs to manage only 128 for nine in 20 overs.

The victory took Mumbai Indians to the second spot on the points table, while Delhi remained in the third spot.