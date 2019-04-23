﻿
Cricket can be a very dangerous game. On Tuesday, CSK bowler Deepak Chahar avoided getting hit on the head by a ferocious drive from Manish Pandey thanks to sheer luck during their IPL match against SRH.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 April 2019
Screenshot: IPL
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Deepak Chahar was lucky not get hit by a bullet straight drive on the head from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Manish Pandey during the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk on Tuesday.

Put into bat by CSK captain MS Dhoni, the visitors lost opener Jonny Bairstow in the second over with Harbhajan Singh claiming the wicket. It brought Pandey in the centre and he started hitting Chennai bowlers at will.

In the fourth over, Pandey hit back the third delivery with such ferocious power that Chahar was forced to duck his head to avoid getting hit. It would have been one scary scene.

Watch it here:

Chennai are looking a mini-slide after losing back-to-back matches, while Hyderabad are on eyeing a league double against the defending champions.

or just type initial letters