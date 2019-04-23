Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Deepak Chahar was lucky not get hit by a bullet straight drive on the head from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Manish Pandey during the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk on Tuesday.

Put into bat by CSK captain MS Dhoni, the visitors lost opener Jonny Bairstow in the second over with Harbhajan Singh claiming the wicket. It brought Pandey in the centre and he started hitting Chennai bowlers at will.

In the fourth over, Pandey hit back the third delivery with such ferocious power that Chahar was forced to duck his head to avoid getting hit. It would have been one scary scene.

Watch it here:

Save your head! Pandey on the prowl https://t.co/D78RSSbuvd via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) April 23, 2019

Chennai are looking a mini-slide after losing back-to-back matches, while Hyderabad are on eyeing a league double against the defending champions.