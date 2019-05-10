﻿
Two of the most experienced players in world cricket -- Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson -- were involved in a hilarious and unbelievably silly mixed up during the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday at Visakhapatnam

Screengrab: IPL
Folks, watch this and be happy!

Two of the most experienced players in world cricket -- Faf du Plessis of South Africa and Shane Watson of Australia -- were involved in a hilarious and unbelievably silly mixed up during the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday at Visakhapatnam.

That happened in the very first over of the CSK innings. du Plessis played the third ball of the over, bowled by Trent Boult, to point then they CSK openers went for a quick single. But really happened was, both the batsmen were heading towards the non-striker's end after Axar Patel returned the ball to Colin Munro.

To add to the confusion, DC fielders made a mess of the run out opportunity. The mayhem was so obliterating that the professional cameramen lost the track of the ball.

Relive it here:

Defending champions CSK produced a clinical performance to beat DC by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the IPL.

CSK dished out a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to first restrict DC to 147 for nine and then chased down the target with ease, reaching 151 or four in 19 overs.

Dwayne Bravo (2/19), Ravindra Jadeja (2/23), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Harbhajan Singh (2/31) shared eight wickets between them to keep DC in check after opting to bowl.

CSK will play Mumbai Indians in the final of the ongoing IPL in Hyderabad on Sunday. The two teams have met each other thrice in summit clashes of the tournament earlier with MI finishing on the winning side twice while the Chennai outfit came out triumphant once.

While CSK won the final battle in 2010, MI finished on the victorious side in 2013 and 2015.

Faf du Plessis Shane Watson Trent Boult Visakhapatnam Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

