Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between perennial underperformers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru tonight. Follow live updates and score of the RCB vs KKR match here:

10:20 PM IST: THAT didn't happen. But one good over for RCB. Six runs and a wicket from Chahal's last over. The spinner did his job: 4-0-24-1. KKR need another 66 runs from 24 balls. Andre Russel is there.

11:18 PM IST: One very 'happening' over. Mohammed Siraj drops another catch even as bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and skipper Virat Kohli make strange faces. But Nitish Rana wasn't the one to relent, and he ended up offering an easy catch to substitute fielder Heinrich Klaasen at sweeper cover. Then a review as the umpire gingerly raises his finger against Dinesh Karthik. Don't know what for, though.

11;13 PM IST: Virat Kohli stick with Pawan Negi and the part-timer has leaked 14 from his third over with Nitish Rana hitting a four and six. KKR-134/3 after 15 overs.

11:09 PM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal leaks six runs as the KKR batsmen started to find it difficult to score. Six singles. KKR-120/3 after 14 overs. They need another 86 runs from 36 balls.

11:03 PM IST: This is what a wicket can do. Navdeep Saini, who failed to contain the KKR batsmen earlier in the innings has tied down the two new KKR men in the centre. KKR-114/3 after 13 overs. They need 92 runs from 42 balls. Time out.

10:54 PM IST: Part-time spinner Pawan Negi gets his second wicket. Bowled Chris Lynn (43 off 31). FoW-108/3 (11.3 Over). Mohammed Siraj must be a very very happy man. KKR need 98 runs from 51 balls.

10:50 PM IST: Mohammed Siraj drops a sitter and Virat Kohli IS A fuming. That happened off the second ball of the 11th over, bowled by Marcu Stoinis. And Chris Lynn gets a life. Two balls and Nitish Rana deposited the ball into the second tier, over deep fine leg boundary. Then five overthrow runs as RCB fielders made a mess. 13 runs from the over. KKR-107/2 after 13 overs. They need another 99 runs from 54 balls.

10:43 PM IST: Pawan Negi gets the much-needed breakthrough for RCB. He had Robin Uthappa caught at deep by Tim Southee. FoW-93/2 (9.5 Over). Uthappa made 33 off 25 balls. They need another 112 runs from 60 balls. Two runs and a wicket from the over.

10:41 PM IST: Mohammed Siraj seems to have lost the plot here. Two overs and 28 runs, with 19 of those coming from his second over. Chris Lynn hits the second ball, a no-ball, for a six, then Robin Uthappa follows up with two fours. KKR-92/1 after nine overs.

10:34 PM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal returns for a brilliant second over. Just five runs from it. KKR-73/1 after eight overs. Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa are unbeaten on 33 and 23 runs respectively. Kolkata need 133 runs in 72 balls.

10:30 PM IST: Double bowling change for RCB. Mohammed Siraj into the attack, and the right-arm medium pacer concedes nine runs, including two fours. KKR-68/1 after seven overs. They need another 138 runs from 78 balls.

10:24 PM IST: Virat Kohli introduces Yuzvendra Chahal into the over. Eight runs from it, which included a six hit by Chris Lynn off the fifth ball. KKR-59/1. They need another 147 runs from 84 balls.

10:19 PM IST: Chris Lynn his Tim Southee for back to back fours, off the third and fourth balls. Then, Robin Uthappa finishes off with a four. 13 runs from the over. KKR-51/1 after five overs. They need another 155 runs from 90 balls.

10:14 PM IST: Navdeep Saini continues for his second over. Seven runs from it. After conceding a single from the first four balls, he was hit for a four by Robin Uthappa, behind the wicket, followed by a double. KKR-38.1 after four overs.

10:09 PM IST: Virat Kohli sticks with Tim Southee, and the Kiwi pays him back with a very good over. Just three singles from the over. KKR-31/1 after three overs. They need another 175 runs.

10:03 PM IST: Pawan Negi pulls off a stunner. What a catch at fine leg boundary to send dangerous Sunil Narine (10 off 8) back. FoW-28/1 (1.5 Over). Wicket to Navdeep Saini.

9:56 PM IST: Tim Southee opens RCB's defence with a 17-run over. Playing his first match of the season, the Kiwi got punished with Chris Lynn hitting the fifth and sixth balls. And there are five wides too.

9:33 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis finishes with a flourish. 19 runs from the final over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna. 4,6,2,4 as Marcus Stoinis shifts the momentum towards RCB in the last four balls. RCB-205/3.

9:27 PM IST: AB de Villiers perishes. With dot balls piling up on the other end, he was forced to go for the jugular but ended up offering a catch at long on. Catch taken by Shubman Gill. And that shows why Sunil Narine is such a dangerous bowler. Six runs and a wicket from his last over. 1/30 for him. RCB-187/3 after 19 overs.

9:21 PM IST: Virat Kohli out (84 off 49). Caught and bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. FoW-172/2 (17.1 Over). Marcus Stoinis joins AB de Villiers, and the Aussie takes only two balls to hit a four, lucky one though. Edge. A couple of doubles. Then a single to end the over. Nine runs and a wicket from it. RCB-181/2 after 18 overs.

9:17 PM IST: Virat Kohli hits the first and second balls for a six and four, then a double. A dot then a single. AB de Villiers hits the last ball for a six to make it a 19-run over. Thus Lockie Ferguson leaked 19 from his second over. RCB 172/1 after 17 overs.

9:11 PM IST: Fifty for AB de Villiers too, with a four off the fifth ball of the over. In 28 balls. Another four and 11 runs from Prasidh Krishna's second over. RCB-153/1 after 16 overs.

9:07 PM IST: Wicket-taker Nitish Rana returns for his second over, and gets punished by Virat Kolhi. A brilliantly time four, then a six. 10 runs from two balls. AB de Villiers joins the fun with a six off the fifth ball. 18 runs from the over. 52 runs from the last four overs. RCB-142/1 after 15 overs.

9:03 PM IST: Fifty-run partnership for Virat Kohli an AB de Villiers with a mighty six, hit by ABD, off the third ball of the over. Another six from the blade of ABD to complete the over. Andre Russell conceded 16 runs from his first over. RCB-124/1 after 14 overs.

8:56 PM IST: Sunil Narine returns for his third over and another expensive over from the Windies spinner. 12 runs from it with AB de Villiers hitting the second and fourth deliveries for fours. ABD and Virat Kohli's partnership is now worth 44 off 31. RCB-108/1 after 13 overs. Time-out.

8:52 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav leaks six runs from his third over and almost had AB de Villiers caught at mid-of off the second ball. RCB-96/1 after 12 overs.

8:48 PM IST: Big over for RCB. 15 runs from the over. Virat Kohli reaches his first fifty of the season with a four, off the 4th ball. It came in 31 balls. Piyush Chawla completes his spell, for figures of 4-0-32-0. RCB-90/1 after 11 overs.

8:55 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav continues with his second over. Nine runs from the over after Virat Kohli hit the first ball for a four to fine leg boundary. It was followed by three singles and a double. RCB-78/1 after 10 overs, and Kohli needs three runs to reach fifty.

8:38 PM IST: Piyush Chawla returns for his third over. Three singles from the first three balls, then a dot ball to AB de Villiers. Five singles from the over. RCB-69/1 after nine overs. Time-out.

8:34 PM IST: Dinesh Karthik introduces Nitish Rana as his sixth bowler tonight, and the part-time bowler has done the trick. The off-spinner traps ever restless Parthiv Patel in front. Gone. FoW-64/1 (7.5 Over). Patel made 25 off 24. AB de Villiers joins Kohli in the centre.

8:30 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav, one of Virat Kohli's preferred bowlers in the national team set-up, up against the 'skipper'. Two runs off the first ball, followed by three singles and one more double. Not necessarily in that order. Seven runs from the over. RCB-60/0 after seven overs.

8:26 PM IST: One good over for KKR as Sunil Narine concedes only four runs, all singles. His figures so far: 2-0-12-0. RCB-53/0 after six overs.

8:23 PM IST: Piyush Chawla continues with his second over. Eight runs from with Parthiv Patel hitting the second ball for a four. RCB-49/0 after five overs. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel unbeaten on 27 and 22 runs respectively.

8:17 PM IST: Another bowling chance. Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast bowler, gets a Virat Kohli welcome. Just flicks and a four off the first ball. Class written all over it. With that Kohli, reaches 8000 T20 runs. Two more fours, off the third and fifth deliveries. A single to end the over and keep the strike. 13 runs from the over. RCB-41/0 after four overs.

8:13 PM IST: Sunil Narine, another spinner into the attack. Parthiv Patel welcomes him with a slop sweep four, to deep mid-wicket. Five singles more and nine runs from the over. RCB were 28/3 after three over.

8:09 PM IST: Leg spinner Piyush Chawla gets to share the new ball. Parthiv Patel takes a single off the first ball, then Virat Kohli rotates the strike. Patel plays a lofted shot for a double. A double to end the over. Seven runs from the over. RCB - 20/0 after two overs.

8:05 PM IST: Around the wicket and crashes into the pad. Missing the leg stump. Parthiv Patel then opened the scoring with a very well-executed pull shot for a four. Three balls later, Virat Kohli plays one of the best shots of the tournament. A sublime cover drive, then again, another. 13 runs from the over.

8:00 PM IST: Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli to the batting for RCB. Kohli has 5026 IPL runs. He will need to do something tonight for the team. Local boy Prasidh Krishna has got the new ball. Must be a strange feeling.

7:36 PM IST: Team news

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath (wk), Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

7:32 PM IST: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and opts to bowl first.

7:23 PM IST: Losing the first four matches, and hoping for a playoffs spot, then lifting the trophy. That seems a far fetched dream. But in reality, one team have done it in the past. By Mumbai Indians in 2015.

By the way, here are the worst five starts to a season:

1. 6 by Delhi Daredevils (2013) to finish ninth

2. 5 by Deccan Chargers (2012) to finish eighth

3. 5 by Mumbai Indians (2014) to finish fourth

4. 4 by Mumbai Indians (2008) to finish fifth

5. 4 by Mumbai Indians (2015) and won

7:07 PM IST: In the last two years, RCB have failed to beat KKR, losing four times, including that infamous 49 All Out at Eden Gardens in 2017. Overall, RCB have won nine in 23 matches, while KKR were victorious in 14.

7:00 PM IST: It's not the best time for RCB fans, but in Virat Kohli, they have a superstar who can do impossible things. Unfortunately, though, the skipper is quiet for some time. And they are on a losing streak. Can they put an end to the rot tonight? , we should know before midnight.

Could a return to the magnificent M Chinnaswamy Stadium bring about a change in fortunes for @RCBTweets? #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/iVbmnSoMCT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.