August 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen Returns To Club After Cardiac Arrest At Euro 2020

Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen Returns To Club After Cardiac Arrest At Euro 2020

In one of the scariest scenes in football history, Eriksen fell face-first onto the field during Denmark's opening match against Finland on June 12.

Associated Press (AP) 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:48 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen Returns To Club After Cardiac Arrest At Euro 2020
Christian Eriksen spent a week in the hospital, where he had a type of pacemaker fitted, before going home to recover.
File Photo
Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen Returns To Club After Cardiac Arrest At Euro 2020
outlookindia.com
2021-08-03T21:48:21+05:30

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is back in Italy for the first time since his near-tragic collapse at the European Championship. (More Football News)

Italian media reports Eriksen landed in Milan on Tuesday and has already met with Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

In one of the scariest scenes in football history, Eriksen fell face-first onto the field during Denmark's opening match against Finland on June 12. His teammates formed a protective wall around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.

The 29-year-old Eriksen spent a week in the hospital, where he had a type of pacemaker fitted, before going home to Denmark to recover. He has also undergone a raft of medical tests to discover the cause for the cardiac arrest.

Eriksen will undergo further tests in Italy and is not expected to be back on a soccer field for at least six months.

Depending on the cause of the cardiac arrest and the nature of his treatment, he could be prohibited from playing in Italy but could continue his career in England or the Netherlands where the rules are different. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Armand Duplantis Wins Pole Vault Gold

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Christian Eriksen Milan Inter Milan Serie A Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos