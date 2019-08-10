Inspired Marc Marquez Claims Record-Breaking MotoGP Pole In Austria

Marc Marquez claimed a record-breaking MotoGP pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix to continue his sensational run of form.

The five-time world champion and 2019 standings leader claimed his 59th premier class pole on Saturday, giving him the record outright having equalled Mick Doohan's mark last week.

Marquez obliterated the field in Spielberg, his time of 1:23.027 topping qualifying specialist Fabio Quartararo by 0.434 seconds on Saturday.

It is the Repsol Honda rider's third pole in a row and seventh of the season. He will now seek a race victory at the Red Bull Ring, the only circuit he is yet to win at in his MotoGP career.

Andrea Dovizioso completes the front row after taking third for Ducati, who have won this race in each of the last three years.

Monster Energy Yamaha's Maverick Vinales came fourth, with Francesco Bagnaia of Pramac Racing and LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami impressing to join him on the second row.

Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow are on row three, with Valentino Rossi 0.790s off the pace in 10th.

Danilo Petrucci will start 12th behind Pol Espargaro after a Q2 crash ended his hopes of moving up the grid.

@Petrux9's session ends early with a crash!



The Italian is up on his feet but won't improve on 12th #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/6gDmW5ye5g — MotoGP (@MotoGP) August 10, 2019

Marquez had earlier dominated practice and ended FP3 with an advantage of over three tenths on the other big names to move straight into Q2.

Crutchlow and Bagnaia emerged at the top of the Q1 timesheets to join the top 10 in Q2, while Franco Morbidelli – who will start 14th – was among the riders to miss out on the second session.



PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda): 1:23.027

2. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha): +0.434s

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati): +0.488s

4. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha): +0.496s

5. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing): +0.625s

6. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda): +0.642s

7. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar): +0.654s

8. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing): +0.661s

9. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda): +0.727s

10. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha): +0.790s

11. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing): +0.839s

12. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati): +0.937s