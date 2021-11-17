Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Indonesia Masters Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Through To Second Round

India's Parupalli Kashyap went down 10-21, 19-21 against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

Kidambi Srikanth saw off Christo Popov 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 in his opening match that lasted an hour and 15 minutes. | File Photo

2021-11-17T12:57:17+05:30
Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:57 pm

India ace Kidambi Srikanth staved off a stiff challenge from France's Christo Popov to progress to the men's singles second round at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Bali on Wednesday.  (More Badminton News)

Former world no 1 Srikanth, who had claimed the Indonesia Open Super Series premier in 2017 at Jakarta, saw off world no 71 Christo 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 in his opening match that lasted an hour and 15 minutes.

The Indian, currently ranked 15th, is likely to face Indonesia's sixth seed Jonatan Christie next.

In mixed doubles, the pairing of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy notched up a stunning 21-11, 22-20 win over second seeds and world no. 5 Indonesian duo of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti to also advance to the second round.

However, it was curtains for former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap after he went down 10-21, 19-21 to Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen had reached the second round on Tuesday.

