In-form India will look to inflict more misery on New Zealand when the two sides meet for the second match at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 January 2019
Screengrab: Twitter (BCCI)
2019-01-25T18:11:55+0530
On the eve of the second ODI match against New Zealand, Team India was accorded a traditional welcome from the members of the Maori community.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the welcome.

Watch it here:

In-form India will look to inflict more misery on New Zealand when the two sides meet for the second match at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The Bay Oval will host the third match of the five-match ODI series too.

India beat the Kiwis by eight wickets in the first match at Napier on Wednesday.

