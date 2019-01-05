India fielder KL Rahul won massive praise for his honesty during third day's morning session play against Australia of the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground Saturday.

In the fifth over of the day, Aussie opener Marcus Harris mistimed a Ravindra Jadeja delivery and Rahul produced a brilliant diving effort to go for the catch mid-on.

At once, he signalled that it wasn't a clean catch to the disappointment of his team-mates, but the Karnataka cricketer went on to impress umpire Ian Gould with his honesty.

In a rare gesture, Gould thumbed up the cricketer and was heard saying, "Hey Rahul, great job mate. Good on you" after the end of the over.

A good effort from Rahul and he immediately says it bounced. Great stuff. Umpire Gould a big fan of it #CloseMatters#AUSvIND | @GilletteAU pic.twitter.com/7nA0H5Lsc7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019

Cricket has seen its fair share of controversial dismissals with fielders sticking with their not so clean catches, but the Indian cricketer was not the one to indulge in cheating.

The match is heading for a draw with Australia starting their response on a confident note. India declared their first innings at 622/7 declared.

A draw will give India their first ever Test series win Down Under. Thanks to their 2-1 lead in the four-match series, India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.