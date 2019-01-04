﻿
Third umpire Marais Erasmus made a hasty decision and suggested the on-field umpire to stick with the original decision.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 January 2019
Screengrab: Twitter (@cricketcomau)
2019-01-04T08:39:44+0530
India batsman Hanuma Vihari was given out on controversial manner during the morning session's play of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground Friday.

Vihari tried to play a sweep the last ball of the 102nd over, bowled by Nathan Lyon. The ball took a good turn, and an appeal followed, with Marnus Labuschagne at forward short leg claiming the catch.

Ian Gould raised his finger, and Vihari took a review.

The replays suggested that the ball grazed off his biceps and there was nothing to show from the hot spot. There a spike in the snicko when the ball went past the bat but the gap between the bat and ball was clearly visible.

Third umpire Marais Erasmus made a hasty decision and suggested the on-field umpire to stick with the original decision.

Watch it here:

Vihari scored 42 and was looking good to post a bid score. He stitched a 101-run fifth-wicket stand with Cheteshwar Pujara as India continued to dominate the match.

