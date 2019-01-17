﻿
Here's everything you need to know about the tour finale of the Australia-India 2018-19 series.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-01-17T18:34:33+0530
With the three-match ODI series tantalisingly poised at 1-1, the task is cut out for both India and Australia in the tour finale.

India bounced back from the 34-run loss in the series opener at Sydney, with another Virat Kohli masterclass century combined with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's vintage finish to pull off a 6-wicket win at Adelaide.

Going into the final ODI, India will be aiming to take the winning momentum and end the ongoing tour Down Under without losing a series.

The Virat Kohli-led side started their tour with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series that ended in a 1-1 draw, followed by a historic first-ever 2-1 Test series win for India on Australian soil.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Australia vs India, 3rd ODI
Date: January 18 (Friday)
Time: 7:50 AM IST
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
TV Guide: Sony Pictures Networks
Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Prediction: India win

India's Likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.

(With Agency inputs)

