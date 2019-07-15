﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  India's Squad For West Indies Tour To Be Picked On July 19, No Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future Yet

India's Squad For West Indies Tour To Be Picked On July 19, No Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future Yet

India will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Tests against West Indies from August 3 to September 3. MS Dhoni’s future has been widely speculated ever since India suffered a defeat against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on July 9.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 July 2019
India's Squad For West Indies Tour To Be Picked On July 19, No Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future Yet
MS Dhoni scored 273 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
AP
India's Squad For West Indies Tour To Be Picked On July 19, No Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future Yet
outlookindia.com
2019-07-15T20:16:44+0530

The India team for next month's tour of West Indies will be announced on July 19 but there is no clarity over the future of MS Dhoni ahead of the limited-overs leg beginning August 3.

Dhoni's future has been widely speculated ever since India lost to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on July 9. The 38-year-old is expected to make an announcement on it in the coming days.

ALSO READ: BCCI To Invite Applications For Support Staff

"The selectors will meet in Mumbai on July 19. We have not heard from Dhoni but what is relevant is the communication between the player and selectors. If you ask me, Dhoni did well in the Word Cup but he is his own man. Only he can decide whether he wants to carry on or not," a BCCI official told PTI after the Committee Of Administrators' meeting here.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma In World Cup XI; Four From England

Skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg comprising three T20s and as many ODIs before returning for the two-Test series starting August 22. The five-day matches will be part of the inaugural World Test Championship.

There is also no official word on the availability of opener Shikhar Dhawan who is recovering from a thumb injury that cut short his World Cup campaign.

It was CoA's first meeting since India's heartbreaking loss at Manchester but the Vinod Rai-led committee did not discuss the team's performance.

However, the three-member panel and CEO Rahul Johri, who joined in via video conferencing as he remains in London for the ICC meetings, did discuss the issue of players picking and choosing games.

Former greats like Sunil Gavaskar had questioned the BCCI for allowing the likes of Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan to skip domestic cricket in the run-up to the World Cup.

"The question arises that who is allowing the players to pick and choose? Are they taking the call themselves or are they duly informing the selectors? The general feeling is that there needs to better communication on this issue," said another BCCI official.

"You can't pick and choose. Most World Cup-bound players played all games of the IPL and did not ask for rest back then," he added.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli New Delhi BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) India national cricket team India's tour of West Indies 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Reaching AFCON Final Is Unbelievable: Riyad Mahrez After Scoring 95th-Minute Winner
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters