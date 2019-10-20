Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Indian Super League Introduces 'Cooling Breaks' In Accordance With FIFA Rules

Indian Super League Introduces 'Cooling Breaks' In Accordance With FIFA Rules

The ISL 2019-20 season opener between Kerala Blasters and ATK at Kochi on Sunday will witness 'cooling break' -- lasting between 90 seconds to three minutes in each half depending on climate conditions at the venue

IANS 20 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Indian Super League Introduces 'Cooling Breaks' In Accordance With FIFA Rules
This new feature falls in accordance with FIFA's laws of the game.
File Photo
Indian Super League Introduces 'Cooling Breaks' In Accordance With FIFA Rules
outlookindia.com
2019-10-20T13:44:50+0530

The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will witness 'cooling breaks' starting the 2019-20 season. (More Football News)

The new feature falls in accordance with FIFA's laws of the game.

Read: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK - Preview

The cooling break could last between 90 seconds to three minutes in each half depending on climate conditions at the venue.

It would be the call taken by match officials in consultation with the match referee at each venue.

Also Read: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK - When And Where To Watch

The ISL will kickstart from Sunday with ATK and Kerala Blasters locking horns in the opening fixture here.

Bengaluru FC will once again be the team to beat while FC Goa will also forge a strong challenge in this edition of India's top-tier league.

The table-toppers of the ISL will get to represent India in the Champions League playoffs, the top-tier club competition in Asia.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Indian Super League (ISL) Football Sports
Next Story : Live Streaming, Manchester United Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Old Trafford: Where To See Live Football
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement