Indian Super League Introduces 'Cooling Breaks' In Accordance With FIFA Rules

The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will witness 'cooling breaks' starting the 2019-20 season. (More Football News)

The new feature falls in accordance with FIFA's laws of the game.

The cooling break could last between 90 seconds to three minutes in each half depending on climate conditions at the venue.

It would be the call taken by match officials in consultation with the match referee at each venue.

The ISL will kickstart from Sunday with ATK and Kerala Blasters locking horns in the opening fixture here.

Bengaluru FC will once again be the team to beat while FC Goa will also forge a strong challenge in this edition of India's top-tier league.

The table-toppers of the ISL will get to represent India in the Champions League playoffs, the top-tier club competition in Asia.