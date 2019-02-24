Indian Super League 2018-19: Which Teams Have Qualified For Playoffs?

The league phase of the 2018-19 season of bourgeoning Indian Super League (ISL) reached the business end and the four playoff spots have already been sealed.

For the first time in the tournament's history, there will be a new champion other than ATK and Chennaiyin as both the two-time champions are out of playoff reckoning. They are joined in the lurch by two-time finalists Kerala Blasters.

After Sunday's Pune City-Delhi Dynamos match, each of all ten teams will play one more match. But the results from those outings will only confirm the final standings.

On Saturday, Jamshedpur FC and bottom-placed Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw to hand NorthEast the final playoff spot. Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Mumbai City have already qualified for the playoffs.

Here's a look at the four qualified teams, and how they have progressed:

1. Bengaluru FC: The Sunil Chhetri-led outfit became the first side to qualify for the playoffs. They are the favourites. The 2017-18 runners-up have by far looked the most balanced side, and are likely to top the league table. They have 34 points with a goal difference of 11 thanks to 11 wins and four draws.

But their three defeats have come in the last six matches – 0-1 to Mumbai, 1-2 to Chennaiyin and 2-3 to Delhi. In their last league outing, Carles Cuadrat's side play Jamshedpur on February 27.

2. FC Goa: In terms of firepower, they are the most prolific team with a goal difference of 15. Their total of 35 goals is the best in the league. Second in the table after 17 matches, they have 31 points with nine wins and four draws. Goa's four defeats were against Jamshedpur (1-4), Bengaluru (1-2, 3-0) and Pune (0-2).

Their league double reverse against title rivals Bengaluru will be a worrying point, but Sergio Lobera's side will take heart from the fact their attack is the most dreaded in the league. Spaniards Coro and Bedia Edu should continue to lead the side with their collective brilliance as they chase the elusive title.

3. Mumbai City: After suffering three defeats on the trot, Jorge Costa's side thrashed former champions ATK 3-1 to breach the magical 30-point mark and qualify for the playoffs. It was their ninth win of the season. They drew three times and lost five.

After two defeats and a draw in the first five matches, including a five-nil drubbing at the hands of Goa, they have done well to advance in the next round. In their final league game, they will play Pune City. Senegalese Modou Sougou's form will be crucial to their fortunes in the later stage of the season.

4. NorthEast United: Lady luck finally smiled on the Highlanders. Too many drawn matches threatened their campaign, but a favourable result from the match between Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin allowed Eelco Schattorie's gave them a playoff spot for the first time. They have seven wins and seven draws. Their three defeats were against Mumbai (0-1), Goa (5-1) and Bengaluru (2-1).

They will play Kerala in the final league game. Nigerian Bartholomew Ogbeche holds key to their campaign.