Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand Disassociates From Her Manager Tapi Mishra

July 19, 2020
Poshan
Outlook Web Bureau 19 July 2020
2020-07-19T09:16:06+0530

Indian athlete Dutee Chand has disassociated from her manager Tapi Mishra, as revealed via the sprinter's Twitter handle.

Yesterday, she took to her Twitter handle and announced her disassociation from her manager. She wrote, "Declaration : On mutual agreement, I have disassociated myself with Mr. Tapi Mishra as my Manager. We have had a very strong work bond. Till I have a new manager, you can inbox me or mail me at - duteechand@gmail.com".

A few days ago, Chand had posted on Facebook that she wanted to sell her BMW to fund her training. Soon, social media came on her heels, with many criticizing that she has enough money for funding and doesn't need to sell her BMW. Later on, ANI quoted her as saying, "I took to social media to sell my car BMW. I don't have the resources to maintain luxury cars, though I love them. I am not able to use the car and it is a spendthrift expense on my part," she reportedly said. "I never expressed that I am selling it to fund my training."





Other Sports

