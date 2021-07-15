July 15, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Indian Sailors Vishnu Saravanan And Nethra Kumanan's Boats Arrive In Tokyo For Olympics

Indian Sailors Vishnu Saravanan And Nethra Kumanan's Boats Arrive In Tokyo For Olympics

The duo, along with the pair of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa, who will be participating in 49er class, were the first from country's contingent to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday

PTI 15 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:05 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Indian Sailors Vishnu Saravanan And Nethra Kumanan's Boats Arrive In Tokyo For Olympics
Nethra Kumanan, who will be competing in the laser radial event, is seen with her boat.
Courtesy: SAI
Indian Sailors Vishnu Saravanan And Nethra Kumanan's Boats Arrive In Tokyo For Olympics
outlookindia.com
2021-07-15T19:05:01+05:30

Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan on Thursday received their boats which they will be using during the laser class events at the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23. (More Sports News)

The pictures of the boats arriving at the Haneda airport were shared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Nethra, who will be competing in the laser radial event, could be seen getting her boat ready for training in the picture.

Nethra had been training in Spain, while Vishnu, who will be competing in laser standard class, was in Malta for his preparation.

The duo, along with the pair of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa, who will be participating in 49er class, were the first from country's contingent to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday.

For the first time in history, a record four sailors will represent India at the Games.

This is also the first time that the country will field sailors in three events. The sailing competition starts on July 25.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo 2020: COVID-19 Cases Surge To 6-month High A Week Before Olympics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Tokyo Olympics Other Sports Sailing/ Sail boats Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos