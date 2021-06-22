June 22, 2021
Indian Golfer Anirban Lahiri Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Golf was brought back into the Olympics in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games for the first time since the 1904 edition

PTI 22 June 2021
Indian Golfer Anirban Lahiri Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics
Anirban Lahiri made the cut at the 60th spot, the last available quota in the Games rankings.
File Photo
Indian Golfer Anirban Lahiri Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics
outlookindia.com
2021-06-22T20:06:17+05:30

Seasoned pro Anirban Lahiri qualified for his second successive Olympic appearance after finishing as the best-placed Indian golfer in the final Tokyo Games Rankings for men released on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

The Indian made the cut at the 60th spot, the last available quota in the Games rankings.

India was eligible for one spot and Lahiri was the highest-placed in the latest official world golf rankings at the 340th position.

"Best surprise I have got in a while. @Tokyo2020 can’t believe I will have the opportunity once again to represent the tricolor," Lahiri tweeted.

Aditi Ashok is also in contention to make the cut for the Games for a second consecutive time but her qualification will be confirmed after the final Olympic rankings for women are released on June 29.

Golf was brought back into the Olympics in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games for the first time since the 1904 edition.

