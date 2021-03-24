March 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Indian Badminton Player Forced Out Of Orleans Masters After COVID-19 Case In Team

Indian Badminton Player Forced Out Of Orleans Masters After COVID-19 Case In Team

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said that a total of three players have been withdrawn from Orleans Masterswhich began with the qualifiers in Paris

PTI 24 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Indian Badminton Player Forced Out Of Orleans Masters After COVID-19 Case In Team
The withdrawn players have been asked to self-isolate in their hotel rooms
File Photo
Indian Badminton Player Forced Out Of Orleans Masters After COVID-19 Case In Team
outlookindia.com
2021-03-24T08:59:22+05:30

An unnamed Indian woman shuttler was on Tuesday forced to withdraw from the Orleans Masters after a team entourage member tested positive for COVID-19 and she was identified as a close contact. (More Badminton News)

In a statement, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said that a total of three players have been withdrawn from the event which began with the qualifiers in Paris.

"An Indonesian women's doubles pair has been withdrawn after one player tested positive to the mandatory PCR test conducted on Monday," the BWF stated.

"An Indian women's singles player has been withdrawn after a team entourage member tested positive to the mandatory PCR test. The singles player was identified as a close contact of the entourage member and as a result the player has been withdrawn from the tournament," it added.

The withdrawn players have been asked to self-isolate in their hotel rooms.

The BWF, however, did not reveal the identities of the players.

For India, the next player on the reserve list, Ira Sharma has been promoted into the women's singles main draw.

The USD 90,000 Super 100 tournament will offer valuable points for Olympic qualification.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI: Can't Fault Our Group For Defeat, Captain Eoin Morgan Defends England

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Badminton COVID-19 Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos