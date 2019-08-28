﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs South Africa T20Is: MS Dhoni's Return Unlikely As Selectors Ready To Persist With Rishabh Pant

India Vs South Africa T20Is: MS Dhoni's Return Unlikely As Selectors Ready To Persist With Rishabh Pant

The team for the South Africa T20I series is expected to be picked on September 4. And, in all likelihood, the squad that blanked West Indies 3-0 is likely to be retained (subject to fitness), thus closing the doors on MS Dhoni's return

PTI 28 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India Vs South Africa T20Is: MS Dhoni's Return Unlikely As Selectors Ready To Persist With Rishabh Pant
With MS Dhoni's imminent retirement, India are planning on getting a pool of wicket-keepers.
File Photo
India Vs South Africa T20Is: MS Dhoni's Return Unlikely As Selectors Ready To Persist With Rishabh Pant
outlookindia.com
2019-08-28T16:09:00+0530

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have put his international retirement on hold but he is unlikely to be selected for India's three-match T20I home series against South Africa starting September 15 in Dharamsala. (More Cricket News)

The team for the series is expected to be picked on September 4. The remaining two games will be played at Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

Also Read: Ganguly Gives His Opinion On Dhoni's Imminent Retirement

In all likelihood, the squad that blanked West Indies 3-0 is likely to be retained (subject to fitness) and the selection committee wants to continue building towards World T20 in Australia in October 2020.

"There are only 22 T20 Internationals before India play their first World T20 game and selectors are clear in their vision that it's time to move forward," a senior BCCI official privy to developments in selection committee told PTI on Wednesday.

Also Read: Dhoni Ends His Two-Week Stint With Territorial Army... What Next?

"They are planning on getting a pool of three keepers ready for limited overs, especially T20s," he added.

It is still not clear whether the BCCI brass or the selection committee will speak to Dhoni to enquire about his plans like they did before the West Indies tour when the former captain informed that he would be taking a break to serve his regiment in Territorial Army.

Also Read: Pant Leaves Everyone Angry With Yet Another Dismal Performance

"Retirement is an individual decision and selectors or for that matter, no one has any right to decide on that front. But they have every right to decide the roadmap for the 2020 World T20 and that's to give Rishabh Pant maximum chances," the official explained.

It is learnt that the second and third option for the selection committee is Sanju Samson, whose batting is considered to be on par with Pant and India A regular Ishan Kishan.

Also Read: CSK Duo Dhoni And Fleming Best Captain-Coach Combination In World, Claims Watson

While Pant remains the first choice across formats, the selectors are also factoring in the fitness and workload management.

A few members of the selection committee will be in Thiruvananthapuram for the A series and Samson's performance will be keenly watched as he has made the squad for the last two List A games.

As far as batting is concerned, the selection committee believes that Samson is ready for top level cricket but his wicket-keeping is still work in progress.

"Pant scored a fifty in the last T20 that he played. Ishan Kishan is in the A set-up. Do we even have an option of looking back when we need consistent big hitters on big Australian grounds?" the official questioned.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Rishabh Pant Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket India Vs South Africa Indian Cricket Team Dhoni Retirement Sports
Next Story : Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer Hasn't Actually Got Me Out, Returning Steve Smith's Reminder
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters