India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: No Respite For Rishabh Pant As Angry Fans Demand His Ouster

It seems there's no end to Rishabh Pant's woes. The talented wicketkeeper, who is known for ability win matches with the bat, has so far failed to make an impression with the willow and on Sunday, he became a target of angry fans after yet another flop show against South Africa in the third and final Twenty20 International at Bengaluru.

With India's top order having a rare off-day, Pant was presented with a very good chance to show his abilities and prove his detractors wrong. But the 21-year-old, after having a start, wasted his wicket in a rather clumsy fashion - playing an expansive shot.

In the 13th over, he lofted the fourth ball only to see Andile Phehlukwayo taking a good catch at long-off to give Bjorn Foruin one of his two wickets in the match. During his 20-ball stay, Pant hit a four and a six.

Here are some angry reactions:

Fearless or Careless ?#RishabhPant #TeamIndia

( Drop your opinion regarding Rishabh Pant ) pic.twitter.com/9eWlHNbuGP — Jay Patel (@_imjaypatel_) September 22, 2019

Dear Rishabh Pant,

Dhoni se nahi to kam se kam De Kock se hi kuch seekh lo #INDvSA — âÂÂ¢iâÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂiQâÂÂÂÂi (@Siddiquii_says) September 22, 2019

No.4 seems to have become Team India's #naasoor....

Having #ShreyasIyer in d team, & still toying wid #RishabhPant, is beyond logic for me.#AskTheExpert @StarSportsIndia — Anshuman Parasar Jha ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@anshumanparasar) September 22, 2019

@BCCI - about time that you drop the over rated Rishabh pant & get Sanju Samson in... Or may be even Ishan Kishan — nuts (@iamnutss) September 22, 2019

Why is BCCI and the selection board in particular so obsessed with Rishabh Pant?@BCCI — Akshay A Shinde (@AkshayAShinde9) September 22, 2019

Rishabh Pant is the most irresponsible cricketer i have seen in recent times....



Even if he hits one 50 or another century, this attitude of his sucks big time and is killing the opportunities for people like Ishan Kishan and sanju samson#INDvSA — à®ÂÂà®©à¯ÂÂà®©à¯ÂÂà®ªà¯ÂÂà®ªà¯ÂÂà®²à¯ÂÂ à®ÂÂà®°à¯ÂÂà®µà®©à¯ÂÂ (@Sandy_Offfl) September 22, 2019

Why can’t we go for another keeper batsman. Why don’t we try Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.? Rishabh pant is over rated player in international cricket. Not consistent — Dhaval prajapati (@Dhavalfreeman25) September 22, 2019

Earlier, BCCI's chief selector MSK Prasad demanded patience while dealing with Pant.

But if the wicketkeeper continues in this form, he will soon lose the spot in the Indian team.

In 20 T20I matches, Pant has scored 325 runs with the highest score of 65 not out at an average of 20.31.