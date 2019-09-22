India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: No Respite For Rishabh Pant As Angry Fans Demand His Ouster

﻿
The talented wicketkeeper-batsman, who is often regarded as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's replacement, once again failed to make an impression, managing only 19 runs in the third and final T20I match against South Africa at Bengaluru on Sunday

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2019
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the third and last T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Bangalore, India, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-09-22T22:15:57+0530

It seems there's no end to Rishabh Pant's woes. The talented wicketkeeper, who is known for ability win matches with the bat, has so far failed to make an impression with the willow and on Sunday, he became a target of angry fans after yet another flop show against South Africa in the third and final Twenty20 International at Bengaluru.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

With India's top order having a rare off-day, Pant was presented with a very good chance to show his abilities and prove his detractors wrong. But the 21-year-old, after having a start, wasted his wicket in a rather clumsy fashion - playing an expansive shot.

In the 13th over, he lofted the fourth ball only to see Andile Phehlukwayo taking a good catch at long-off to give Bjorn Foruin one of his two wickets in the match. During his 20-ball stay, Pant hit a four and a six.

Here are some angry reactions:

Earlier, BCCI's chief selector MSK Prasad demanded patience while dealing with Pant.

But if the wicketkeeper continues in this form, he will soon lose the spot in the Indian team.

In 20 T20I matches, Pant has scored 325 runs with the highest score of 65 not out at an average of 20.31.

