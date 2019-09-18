﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Record-Breaking Virat Kohli Tops His Brilliant Knock With Slickest Of Sixes – WATCH

India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Record-Breaking Virat Kohli Tops His Brilliant Knock With Slickest Of Sixes – WATCH

India beat South Africa by seven wickets with one over to spare in the second T20I match at Mohali, and in the process, Virat Kohli overtook his deputy Rohit Sharma to become the batsman with most runs in T20Is

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Record-Breaking Virat Kohli Tops His Brilliant Knock With Slickest Of Sixes – WATCH
Kohli is the only batsman to average more than 50 in all three formats of the game.
Screengrab: BCCI
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Record-Breaking Virat Kohli Tops His Brilliant Knock With Slickest Of Sixes – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-09-19T00:24:41+0530

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 runs to help India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second T20I match at Mohali on Wednesday. During his 52-ball knock, the skipper hit four fours and three sixes, including one of the slickest maximums.

Report | Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Chasing a target of 150 runs, Kohli arrived in the centre in the fourth over after the fall of Rohit Sharma at the score of 33. The 30-year-old then took charge of the proceeding, playing a typical 'Kohli knock,' replete with sublime strokes and relentless accumulation of singles and doubles.

In the 17th over, he hit the first ball off Kagiso Rabada with such nonchalance that the ball hardly touched the blade. Reading the length early, the right-handed batsman stayed back and caressed the ball over backward square boundary, into a delirious crowd.

Watch it here:

During the South African innings, he also took a blinder of a catch to dismiss his rival number, Quinton de Kock, who was threatening to take the Indian bowlers apart. The wicketkeeper-batsman made 52 off 37 balls with eight fours before becoming Navdeep Saini's lone victim in the 12th over.

Watch the catch here:

India won the match by seven wickets with one over to spare, and in the process, Kohli overtook his deputy Rohit to become the batsman with most runs in T20Is. He now has 2441 runs at an average of 50.85, from 66 innings as against Rohit's 2434 from 89 knocks.

Kohli became the only batsman, again, to average more than 50 in all three formats of the game. He has 53.14 from 135 innings in Tests and 60.31 from 230 innings in ODIs.

The third and final match will be played at Bengaluru on Sunday.

The first match at Dharamsala was abandoned due to rain.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Kagiso Rabada Quinton de Kock Mohali Cricket Cricket Video India Vs South Africa Indian Cricket Team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Virat Kohli, Deepak Chahar Shine As India Outplay South Africa In Mohali T20, Go 1-0 Up
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters