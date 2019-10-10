India Vs NorthEast United: Sandesh Jhingan Limps Off As Igor Stimac's Team Settles For Draw With ISL Outfit

Days ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh, the Indian national football team faced an injury blow after mercurial defender Sandesh Jhingan limped off during their friendly match against NorthEast United on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. (More Football News)

Igor Stimac's side settled for a 1-1 draw with skipper Sunil Chhetri drawing the first blood in the 34th minute. Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan, who just joined the Indian Super League (ISL) side, drew parity ten minutes later.

Read: India Can Do Better, Says Asamoah Gyan

India head coach Igor Stimac, as promised, made 11 changes in the second half, but the scoreline remained 1-1. Subhasish Bose did find the back of the net in the 70th minute for the Blue Tigers, but it was ruled out by the referee.

In the run-up to the match, Stimac had said that the match will be a good preparation for the Bangladesh match. But not much can be read from the result.

Instead, the Indian camp will be worried about Jhingam's availability in the crucial clash against Bangladesh, slated for October 15 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

India are already dealing with left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala's fitness issues.