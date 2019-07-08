India Vs New Zealand: Run-Machine Rohit Sharma Eyes Another Record In ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

Rohit Sharma has more history in his sights as hot favourites India prepare to face out-of-sorts New Zealand in the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final on .

Opener Rohit scored a third consecutive century - and a record fifth in a single World Cup - when India thrashed Sri Lanka in their final group match at Headingley on .

Australia's defeat to South Africa later in the day meant Virat Kohli's men finished top and will face the Black Caps at Old Trafford, rather than hosts England at Edgbaston on .

Rohit Sharma needs just 27 runs to break the record of 673 - held by the great Sachin Tendulkar - for runs scored in a World Cup.

While India have lost just once in the tournament, against England, the Blacks Caps have suffered three consecutive defeats and only secured fourth place ahead of Pakistan on net run-rate.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time in the competition after their group game was washed out without a ball being bowled.

New Zealand have won four of the seven World Cup encounters between the two nations, but will have to defy the odds as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time.

India have come out on top in six of the last seven ODI showdowns with Kane Williamson's side and are strongly fancied to reach the final.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson is set to make a welcome return for New Zealand after missing the 119-run thrashing at the hands of England due to a hamstring injury.