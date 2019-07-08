India Vs New Zealand: Run-Machine Rohit Sharma Eyes Another Record In ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

﻿
India are strongly fancied to end New Zealand's hopes of being crowned world champions for the first time. Rohit Sharma has smashed five centuries in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 already

08 July 2019
India captain Virat Kohli, left, interviews teammate Rohit Sharma after their win against Sri Lanka in an ICC Cricket World Cup match at Headingley in Leeds, England on July 6, 2019.
AP Photo
Rohit Sharma has more history in his sights as hot favourites India prepare to face out-of-sorts New Zealand in the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final on Tuesday.

IND Vs NZ Preview | Full Coverage | Schedule

Opener Rohit scored a third consecutive century - and a record fifth in a single World Cup - when India thrashed Sri Lanka in their final group match at Headingley on Saturday.

Australia's defeat to South Africa later in the day meant Virat Kohli's men finished top and will face the Black Caps at Old Trafford, rather than hosts England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma needs just 27 runs to break the record of 673 - held by the great Sachin Tendulkar - for runs scored in a World Cup.

Also Read: What Will Happen If India-New Zealand Semi-Final Is Washed Out?

While India have lost just once in the tournament, against England, the Blacks Caps have suffered three consecutive defeats and only secured fourth place ahead of Pakistan on net run-rate.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time in the competition after their group game was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Also Read: Rohit's Composure, Bumrah's Magic - Numbers Behind Success Of Semi-Finalists

New Zealand have won four of the seven World Cup encounters between the two nations, but will have to defy the odds as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time.

India have come out on top in six of the last seven ODI showdowns with Kane Williamson's side and are strongly fancied to reach the final.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson is set to make a welcome return for New Zealand after missing the 119-run thrashing at the hands of England due to a hamstring injury.

