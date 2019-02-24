India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first batsman to score 500+ runs against a team in Twenty20 Internationals at Vizag. The 30-year-old achieved the feat during the first T20I match against Australia.

Kohli, who entered the match needing 12 runs for the record, didn't wait for long as he reached the feat in the sixth over itself, with a four off the first bowl.

The 30-year-old also has five fifties against Australia in T20Is, which is the joint-most against an opposition by any player.

Previous highest was 463 by New Zealand opener Martin Guptill against Pakistan.

But the right-handed batsman failed to make the most of the good start at Vizag. He was caught at long on by Nathan Coulter-Nile in the ninth over, bowled by Adam Zampa. He made 24 off 17 balls with three fours.

This was his lowest score at Vizag across formats. Before today, he had scored 118, 117, 99, 65, 167, 81 and 158 not out.

Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the toss and asked India to bat first.