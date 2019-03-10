﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Virat Kohli Slaps Jason Behrendorff For A Four – Watch

Virat Kohli Slaps Jason Behrendorff For A Four – Watch

India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's 143 and Rohit Sharma's 95 to post a mammoth total of 358/9

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2019
Virat Kohli Slaps Jason Behrendorff For A Four – Watch
Screengrab: BCCI
Virat Kohli Slaps Jason Behrendorff For A Four – Watch
outlookindia.com
2019-03-10T19:15:49+0530
Also Read

India captain Virat Kohli, who hit back-to-back centuries in the previous matches, could score only seven runs in the fourth ODI match against Australia on Sunday at Mohali.

But during his six-ball knock, the 30-year-old played probably the most outlandish shot he has ever played – by walking across to slap a fast bowler for a four.

Aussie pacer Jason Behrendorff kept it short on the off but Kohli, having already picked the line, came down the pitch and ramped it towards fine leg.

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:

Kohli won the toss for the second time in a row and opted to bat first. India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's 143 and Rohit Sharma's 95 to post a mammoth total of 358/9. India lead the five-match series 2-1.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Mohali India vs Australia Cricket Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Pilot Of Crashed Nairobi-Bound Boeing 737 Reported 'Difficulties', Asked To Return: Ethiopian Airlines
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters