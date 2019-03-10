Virat Kohli Slaps Jason Behrendorff For A Four – Watch

India captain Virat Kohli, who hit back-to-back centuries in the previous matches, could score only seven runs in the fourth ODI match against Australia on Sunday at Mohali.

But during his six-ball knock, the 30-year-old played probably the most outlandish shot he has ever played – by walking across to slap a fast bowler for a four.

Aussie pacer Jason Behrendorff kept it short on the off but Kohli, having already picked the line, came down the pitch and ramped it towards fine leg.

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:

Kohli won the toss for the second time in a row and opted to bat first. India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's 143 and Rohit Sharma's 95 to post a mammoth total of 358/9. India lead the five-match series 2-1.