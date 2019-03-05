India all-rounder Vijay Shankar got out in the most unfortunate manner during the second ODI match against Australia at Nagpur on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was batting beautifully and along with skipper Virat Kohli, was in the middle of a possible match-defining partnership. But he dismissed in the 29th over, becoming an unlikely victim of Kolhi's brilliance.

Kohli played a straight drive off the fifth ball of the over, bowled by Adam Zampa. But the Aussie bowler somehow managed to get his fingertips on the ball and it crashed into the non-striker's wicket. Shankar, backing up, was beaten.

Shankar missed out on a deserved fifty, getting out on 46. Besides Kohli 40th ton, his 81-run stand with the skipper was one of the defining moments of the Indian innings.

India were bowled out for 250 in 48.2 overs. India won the first of five ODI matches at Hyderabad on Saturday by six wickets.