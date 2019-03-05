﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Unreal Scenes In Nagpur As Fan Tries In Vain To Catch MS Dhoni – WATCH

India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Unreal Scenes In Nagpur As Fan Tries In Vain To Catch MS Dhoni – WATCH

Dhoni did embrace the man but only after making him run for it

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2019
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Unreal Scenes In Nagpur As Fan Tries In Vain To Catch MS Dhoni – WATCH
Screengrab: Twitter
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Unreal Scenes In Nagpur As Fan Tries In Vain To Catch MS Dhoni – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-03-05T20:17:31+0530

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among the fastest runners between the wickets in international cricket. On Tuesday, the pace came in handy as he tried to dodge a fan, who breached security in pursuit of a hug from the charismatic former captain.

Dhoni did embrace the man but only after making him run for it.

Watch it here:

The 37-year-old was taking position behind the stumps when India began their defence of 250 against Australia in the second ODI at Nagpur.

At that moment, a fan broke through the security to run on to the field wanting a hug from the World Cup-winning former skipper.

A grinning Dhoni quite literally played hard to get while the rest of the Indian team enjoyed the little moment before the second innings of the match got underway.

The man, clad in a white T-shirt, ran after his idol, who relented after a few seconds and embraced him.

The fan also touched Dhoni's feet before he was escorted out by a Vidarbha Cricket Association volunteer and a few security personnel.

Earlier, India were shot out for 250 despite a resolute under-pressure 40th hundred by skipper Virat Kohli.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Nagpur Cricket India vs Australia Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cross-LoC Trade With Pakistan On Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road Resumes
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters