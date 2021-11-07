Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
India Vs Afghanistan 'Fixed'? Harbhajan Singh Calls Pakistani Social Media Users 'Nonsense'

Pakistan fans targetted Rashid Khan after India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in T20 World Cup. The win upped India's net run rate and chances of qualifying for the semis.


Harbhajan Singh said match-fixing allegations against Rashid Khan by a section of Pakistani fans were bogus as India won fair and square against the Afghans. | Courtesy: BCCI


2021-11-07T12:33:01+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 12:33 pm

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has lashed out at Pakistani cricket fans for accusing Afghanistan's world-class leg-spinner Rashid Khan for 'fixing' the T20 World Cup match against India. Afghanistan lost by 66 runs with Rashid Khan going wicketless and scoring a zero in a one-sided Group 2 match.

After big defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, India returned to winning ways against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on November 3. The Men in Blue then thrashed Scotland in just 6.3 overs to boost their net run rate ahead of Sunday's Afghanistan vs New Zealand match. An Afghan win may assist India making the semifinals. A New Zealand win will seal India's fate.

Harbhajan, owner of 711 international wickets, took to his YouTube channel to stop Pakistan's ‘nonsense’ on social media and termed the match-fixing allegations against Rashid as ‘disgraceful’. “Pakistan fans are unable to digest their win over India, which they got after waiting for so many years in World Cups,” said Harbhajan SIngh.

“There is a way to talk and raise questions. But people are putting serious allegations against us, against Rashid Khan which is pretty cheap and disgraceful,” the 41-year-old added. Batting first, Indian openers smashed the Afghanistan bowlers to race to 210/2 in 20 overs – the highest score in the ongoing edition. Rashid Khan, who is hailed as the best in the business in the shortest format of the game conceded 36 runs without taking a wicket.

“We accept that Pakistan have played very good cricket and everyone also appreciates them for playing so well against India and beating them. Congratulations on that. But if you start misbehaving by claiming that you play fair cricket and if we win, you doubt us, term it unfair, fixed then that is wrong. We all know your cricketers reputation,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan Singh Virat Kohli Mohammad Nabi Cricket India vs Afghanistan India national cricket team Afghanistan national cricket team T20 Cricket T20 World Cup 2021
