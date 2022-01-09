Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Open Badminton: England Shuttlers Pull Out After COVID-19 Positive Cases

England's decision to pull out was made public by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday. The organisers, however, said that COVID-19 tests of all players conducted this morning at the team hotel came out negative.

India Open Badminton: England Shuttlers Pull Out After COVID-19 Positive Cases
India Open will be held in New Delhi from January 11 to 16 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. | Courtesy: Twitter (@BAI_Media)

Trending

India Open Badminton: England Shuttlers Pull Out After COVID-19 Positive Cases
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T16:02:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 4:02 pm

The entire England badminton contingent has withdrawn from the upcoming India Open after the country's doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for the COVID-19. (More Badminton News)

England's decision to pull out was made public by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday.

The organisers, however, said that COVID tests of all players conducted this morning at the team hotel came out negative.

"Entire @BadmintonEnglnd team had withdrawn two days back and they are not here in India. #YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2022 is on track and all players who were tested at the hotel this morning as per protocol have come negative," the BAI tweeted.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Vendy's men's doubles partner, Ben Lane, too confirmed the development with a Twitter post.

"No India Open this year for myself and @SeanVendy after he returned a positive covid test along with our coach @Nath_Robertson," Lane tweeted.

Vendy and Lane were seeded fourth in the men's doubles competition.

The India Open will be held at the national capital from January 11 to 16 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Organised by the BAI, the USD 400,000 Super 500 event will start the 2022 BWF World Tour season. 

Tags

PTI Badminton India Open Badminton Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of Fifth Test Due To Injury, Confirms Joe Root

Ashes 2021-22: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of Fifth Test Due To Injury, Confirms Joe Root

Ashleigh Barty Bags Adelaide International, Amanda Anisimova Wins In Melbourne

Esports: From BGMI To Counter-Strike, DOTA to Free Fire, India’s Online Gaming Content Creators On A Roll

WI Vs IRE, 1st ODI: Shamarh Brooks’ 93 Helps West Indies Beat Ireland By 24 Runs

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic’s Hearing Looms Large — Will He Stay Or Will He Go?

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Survive Tense Finish To Salvage Draw - Report

Josh Cavallo, Adelaide United Defender, Says He Was Subjected To Homophobic Comments

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test, 1: New Zealand Make Mockery Of Bangladesh Attack - VIDEO

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

A Looming Lockdown

A Looming Lockdown

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from Sports

Adelaide ATP: Rohan Bopanna And Ramkumar Ramanathan Beat Top Seeds To Win Title

Adelaide ATP: Rohan Bopanna And Ramkumar Ramanathan Beat Top Seeds To Win Title

Bundesliga Wrap: Borussia Dortmund Beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Cut Bayern Munich's Lead

Bundesliga Wrap: Borussia Dortmund Beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Cut Bayern Munich's Lead

La Liga Wrap: Real Madrid Beat Valencia; Barcelona Share Spoils With Granada

La Liga Wrap: Real Madrid Beat Valencia; Barcelona Share Spoils With Granada

Ligue 1: Lens Move To Sixth With Win Against Rennes; PSG To Miss Lionel Messi

Ligue 1: Lens Move To Sixth With Win Against Rennes; PSG To Miss Lionel Messi

Read More from Outlook

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Seema Guha / The pattern of flying bombers to intimidate Taiwan has continued through the year. Will China invade Taiwan in 2022?

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Even after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many 'informed' individuals in India continue to deny the virus with unscientific claims and unfounded data. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement