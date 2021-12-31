Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
India Captaincy Controversy: Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Contradicts Virat Kohli

Days after Virat Kohli quit T20I captaincy, Sourav Ganguly said that the BCCI had asked the superstar batter to reconsider his decision. But Kohli denied the BCCI president's statement.

Virat Kohli's comments against Sourav Ganguly had exposed the simmering tension between him and the BCCI officials. | File Photo

2021-12-31T21:42:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 9:42 pm

Contradicting Virat Kohli, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma on Friday said the batting maestro was told to carry on as T20I captain by everyone in the BCCI. (More Cricket News)

Days after Kohli quit T20I captaincy, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the Board had asked the superstar batter to reconsider his decision.

Kohli had contradicted Ganguly's statement during his explosive press conference prior to leaving for the Test series against South Africa, saying he had no such communication with the Board's president and that he was informed about his removal as ODI skipper one and a half hour before the selection meeting for the SA series.

However, Sharma on Friday said, "Everyone from selectors to (BCCI) office bearers, convenor of selection meeting and all present told Kohli to wait on T20 captaincy till World Cup got over."

"Everyone told him to reconsider and rethink," he added.

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Kohli's comments had exposed the simmering tension between him and the BCCI officials.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

On New Year's Eve Another Joy For Indian Cricket As Colts Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Asia Cup 2021

On New Year's Eve Another Joy For Indian Cricket As Colts Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Asia Cup 2021

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Defending champions India beat Sri Lanka in Dubai by nine wickets in the Under-19 Asia Cup final for their eighth title.

New Year's Eve | Delhi's Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement