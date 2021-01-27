January 27, 2021
Corona
India All-rounder Vijay Shankar Marries Fiancee Vaishali Visweswaran

Vijay Shankar's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a picture from the wedding ceremony and wished the couple a 'happy and blessed' married life

PTI 27 January 2021
Vaishali Visweswaran and Vijay Shankar
Screengrab: Twitter
2021-01-27T23:07:12+05:30

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar married Vaishali Visweswaran at a ceremony in Chennai on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Shankar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, made his debut in the shortest format of the game for the country in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

His maiden international appearance in the 50-over format came a year later against Australia in Melbourne.

He was part of the Indian squad in the 2019 World Cup in the UK.

The 30-year old cricketer has been retained by SRH for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Shankar's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad took to social media to share a picture from the wedding ceremony and wished the couple a "happy and blessed" married life.

