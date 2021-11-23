Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs SA, Unofficial Test: India-A Bowlers Toil Against South Africa On Opening Day

All the three Indian spinners - Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham and Baba Aparajith - failed to pick up a wicket as South Africa-A reached 343/3 at the close of Day 1 in Bloemfontein.

IND Vs SA, Unofficial Test: India-A Bowlers Toil Against South Africa On Opening Day
Navdeep Saini, Arzan Nagwaswalla and Umran Malik picked a wicket. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

IND Vs SA, Unofficial Test: India-A Bowlers Toil Against South Africa On Opening Day
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T01:22:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 1:22 am

The India A bowlers had a tough time on the field as Pieter Malan and Tony de Zorzi scored centuries to take South Africa A to 343 for three at stumps on day one of the opening unofficial Test in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

After opting to bowl, the Priyank Panchal-led side got two early wickets before Malan (157 batting off 258 balls) and Zorzi (117 off 186) shared a 217-run stand for the third wicket to put South Africa A in a strong position in the four-day game.

Pacer Navdeep Saini, who has lost his place in the Indian team, took a wicket and so did left-arm speedster Arzan Nagwaswalla and Umran Malik, who was picked in the A squad after impressing with his extra pace in the IPL.

All the three spinners -- Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham and Baba Aparajith -- failed to pick up a wicket.

Chahar, who was part of the recent home T20 series against New Zealand, conceded 75 runs in 19 overs.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The three-match series is being scheduled ahead of the senior team's tour of South Africa beginning next month.

Opener Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari, who was controversially not picked for the two home Tests against New Zealand, are also part of the squad.

Brief Scores: South Africa A: 343 for 3 in 90 overs (Pieter Malan 157 batting, Tony de Zorzi 117; Arzan Nagwaswalla 1/58).

Tags

PTI Prithvi Shaw Hanuma Vihari Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Unofficial Test Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand Test Series: Where To Watch Live, Squads, Full Schedule

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand Test Series: Where To Watch Live, Squads, Full Schedule

Barcelona Vs Benfica, Live Streaming: When And Where To Champions League Match

Villarreal Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: Watch Champions League Match

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC To Start Campaign On Winning Note

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Open Badminton, Day 2: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Start Campaign - Watch Live

Live Streaming Of FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: India’s Full Schedule, Where To See Live

'No Pork, No Beef,' BCCI's 'Halal' Meat Diktat Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Test Infuriates Indians

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: West Indies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 After Rain-hit Day 3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Afghan Referee Sees No Fair Play In European Union Border Policies

Afghan Referee Sees No Fair Play In European Union Border Policies

AUS Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England Comeback Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series Delayed

AUS Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England Comeback Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series Delayed

Chelsea Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Football Match

Chelsea Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Football Match

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

Jayanta Oinam / BCCI's catering and menu document has one section: 'IMPORTANT - NO PORK AND BEEF whatsoever in any form and variety; all meat items must be HALAL.'

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement