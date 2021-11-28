Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Will Young Becomes Laughing Stock For Procrastination - WATCH

Will Young's indecisiveness haunted New Zealand as India got the opening they needed towards the close of Day 4's play in the first Test. The Kiwis still need 280 runs on the final day.

New Zealand opener Will Young walks back after given out LBW on Day 4 of the first Test against India in Kanpur, November 28, 2021. | Screengrab: Twitter

2021-11-28T21:39:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 9:39 pm

New Zealand have so far given a good account of themselves in the first Test against India in Kanpur. But the visitors found themselves in a precarious situation on Sunday after the bizarre dismissal of opener Will Young. It was a wicket, the opening that India needed before the final day's action.

Day 4 Highlights | Scorecard | News

Chasing a 284-run target, the Kiwis needed a very good start on a deteriorating Green Park top. Having seen openers Tom Latham and Young stitched a 151-run stand for the first wicket in their first innings, they were fairly confident of yet another good start.

But Young, who made a patient 89 off 214 earlier in the match, got out for a six-ball two in the third over as Ravichandran Ashwin struck early after India declared their second innings at 234/7.

It was an erroneous LBW verdict from the umpire. The ball was clearly missing the leg stump by some distance and Young took an eternity to take the review. When he raised the T, the timer had ticked down to 0.

Watch it here:

And here's how fans reacted, with many mocking the Kiwi opener for his procrastination:

The Kiwis, who beat India in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship edition earlier this year, will resume the final day on 4/1 with Tom Latham and William Somerville in the middle.

