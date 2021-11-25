IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer-Ravindra Jadeja Feat And Other Key Stats

Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbroken 113-run stand on the opening day of the first match in Kanpur on Thursday (November 25) is the sixth century stand for the fifth wicket for India against New Zealand in Tests.

** New Zealand are playing their fourth Test match in Kanpur, making Green Park their most visited Test venue in India. They have played five Tests each in Mumbai and Hyderabad and four in Chennai, but those games have been divided among multiple grounds.

** Shubman Gill’s 52 in 122 minutes of 93 balls with five fours and one six was his fourth half-century in 16 innings of nine Test matches. It was his second-highest score in Tests and highest at home. His previous highest at home was 50 in 104 minutes off 83 balls with seven fours and one six against England at Chennai in February 2021.

** Shreyas Iyer became the 303rd Indian player to appear in Tests. The right-handed, top-order batter and leg break googly bowler made his Test debut after playing 54 First class, 22 One-Day Internationals and 32 Twenty-20 Internationals.

** Rachin Ravindra became the 282nd player to represent New Zealand in Tests. The left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler made his Test debut after playing 28 First class matches and six Twenty-20 Internationals.

India's Century Stands For 5th Wicket Against New Zealand

(Runs - Pair - Venue - Season)

182 - Rahul Dravid/Sourav Ganguly - Ahmedabad - 2003-04;

127 - Vijay Manjrekar/Gulabrai Ramchand - Delhi - 1955-56;

126 - Chandu Borde/ Rusi Surti - Auckland - 1968-69;

120* - VVS Laxman/Yuvraj Singh - Napier - 2008-09;

113* - Shreyas Iyer/Ravindra Jadeja - Kanpur - 2021-22;

110 - Chandu Borde/Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi - Kolkata - 1964-65.