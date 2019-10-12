Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs IND, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Leaves Quinton De Kock Shell-Shocked, Watch Magical Delivery - VIDEO

IND Vs IND, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Leaves Quinton De Kock Shell-Shocked, Watch Magical Delivery - VIDEO

In the 38th over of the South African innings of the second Test, Quinton de Kock tried to defend the last ball but ended up losing the off stump to Ravichandran Ashwin's magical delivery

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
IND Vs IND, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Leaves Quinton De Kock Shell-Shocked, Watch Magical Delivery - VIDEO
Quinton de Kock can't believe it.
Composite: BCCI Screengrabs
IND Vs IND, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Leaves Quinton De Kock Shell-Shocked, Watch Magical Delivery - VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-10-12T15:00:25+0530

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was relatively quiet with the ball on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa at Pune. But he still managed to produce a magical delivery to stun Quinton de Kock.

Day 3 | Scorecard | Photos | Cricket News

In the 38th over, de Kock tried to defend the last ball but ended up losing the off stump with a perfect delivery from the spin wizard hitting the bail. Even as Indian players celebrate the wicket, the Proteas batsman stood there, trying to fathom what had happened.

Relive the moment here:

De Kock has been South Africa's biggest hope in this tour.  Quinton de Kock this tour: He scored 52 and 79 not out, then compiled a fluent century (111) in the first Test.  But he was clueless on Saturday.

India continued to dominate the visitors for the third straight day in the match.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Quinton de Kock Ravichandran Ashwin Pune India Cricket India Vs South Africa South Africa national cricket team Cricket Video Sports
Next Story : MC Mary Kom Cries Foul, Tags Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju And PM Narendra Modi Video After Losing World Championships Bout
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement