IND Vs IND, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Leaves Quinton De Kock Shell-Shocked, Watch Magical Delivery - VIDEO

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was relatively quiet with the ball on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa at Pune. But he still managed to produce a magical delivery to stun Quinton de Kock.

In the 38th over, de Kock tried to defend the last ball but ended up losing the off stump with a perfect delivery from the spin wizard hitting the bail. Even as Indian players celebrate the wicket, the Proteas batsman stood there, trying to fathom what had happened.

De Kock has been South Africa's biggest hope in this tour. Quinton de Kock this tour: He scored 52 and 79 not out, then compiled a fluent century (111) in the first Test. But he was clueless on Saturday.

India continued to dominate the visitors for the third straight day in the match.