IND Vs ENG, WTC Final: ICC To Sell Tickets For Reserve Day At Reduced Rates

The ICC will be slashing the ticket rates for the reserve sixth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand which has been severely affected by inclement weather.

Scorecard | Live streaming | Playing Conditions | News

After the entire first day's play was washed out, the second day witnessed 64.4 overs being bowled while 76.3 overs was sent down between the two teams on the third day on Sunday.

The fourth day's play is also affected with the first session already washed out and the sixth day, which ICC had kept as the reserve, is certainly coming to effect.

"Yes, the prices of the tickets for the sixth day will be reduced. It's a standard practice for Test matches played in United Kingdom. Since the Test match is only open to UK residents, ICC is following the same guidelines," an ICC source told PTI on Monday.

For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296) and GBP 75 (INR 7722).

The new rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7722) and GBP 50 (INR 5148).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine