IND Vs ENG: India Announce Squad For Last Two Cricket Tests Against England - Check Who's In, Who's Out

A day after defeating England to level the four-match Test series, India on Wednesday announced their squad for the last two matches, which will be played in Ahmedabad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squad for the last two Test matches to be played at Ahmedabad against England," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy," it added.

The team is as follows: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj.

The Committee also picked five net bowlers and two players as standbys.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar.

Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal have been released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

