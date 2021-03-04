IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: India Continue To Dominate, England Reach 144/5 - Tea Report

March 04, 2021
Corona
Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece, while Washington Sundar got one as India take the upper hand against England in Ahmedabad

PTI 04 March 2021
India's Mohammed Siraj, second left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Jonny Bairstow
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
2021-03-04T14:44:51+05:30

England lost two wickets in the second session to reach 144 for five at tea on the opening day of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

Opting to bat, England lost three quick wickets in the form of openers Dom Sibley (2) and Zak Crawley (8) beside skipper Joe Root (5).

In the post-lunch session, the visitors lost Jonny Bairstow (28) and Ben Stokes (55).

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/48) and Mohammed Siraj (2/34) picked up two wickets apiece, while Washington Sundar accounted for the other England batsmen.

At the break, Ollie Pope (21) and Dan Lawrence (15) were batting at the crease.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 144 for 5 in 56 overs (Jonny Bairstow 28, Ben Stokes 55; Axar Patel 2/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/34).

