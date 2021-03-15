IND Vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India's T20I Cricket Match Against England

India produced a clinical run chase to beat England by seven wickets in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Now, they would look to build on the momentum and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. (More Cricket News)

What happened so far?

England thumped India by eight wickets in the series opener after pacer Jofra Archer claimed three wickets in a brilliant spell on top of Motera top which was equated to a typical sub-continental dust-bowl. Shreyas Iyer held the Indian fort with a classy 67 off 48 balls but the hosts could manage only 124/7. Well, that's it! England reached the target in 15.3 overs.

India, who rested opener Rohit Sharma to give game time to Shikhar Dhawan, opted not to play the southpaw in the second match; and brought in Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan enjoyed a stellar debut, scoring 56 but Yadav had very little to do except taking a catch as India hit back in style. A resounding seven-wicket win. Yes, skipper Virat Kohli was at his imperious best as thus Rishabh Pant, who was in a destructive mood.

What to expect?

England are the top-ranked T20I side in the world, and they sure have the will and means to hit back. India are the second-ranked side, and as seen in the second match, they can be very very destructive. So, expect a thriller. A lot will depend on the playing conditions, though. And the pitch is likely to get slower.

With that, check match and telecast details:

Match: 3rd T20I match between India and England

Date: March 16 (Tuesday0, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 01:30 PM GMT

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

TV Channels: Star Sports Network, Doordarshan

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required)

Playing XIs in the last match:

India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar.

England: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

